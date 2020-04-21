A Georgia man was arrested late Sunday night after police say he broke into a business and shop area located in the 2000 block of Ross Clark Circle.
Sammy Davis White Jr., 31, of Decatur, Georgia, is charged with third-degree burglary and 11 counts of first-degree theft of property.
According to police, three males used a stolen U-Haul truck from Dothan when they allegedly broke into a local business and shop area and attempted to steal multiple motorcycles and dirt bikes.
“Patrol officers responded to a burglar alarm call Sunday night, and when officers arrived on scene the suspects were spotted and a foot pursuit began,” said Dothan Lt. Doug Magill. “One suspect was apprehended by the department’s K9. The other two suspects fled the area, but their identities are known.”
No additional information is being released on the two wanted suspects.
White is free on bonds totaling 57,500.
