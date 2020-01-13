Ozark police have arrested a second suspect in the shooting deaths of two people that occurred Jan. 3.
According to law enforcement, Natavious Jamal Antwan Vaughn was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force near Enterprise on Friday.
Vaughn, 23, of Daleville, is charged with two counts of capital murder-during a robbery, two counts capital murder-two or more persons are murdered and two counts of capital murder while victim is in vehicle.
Police arrested Xavier R. Newsome, 24, of Daleville, Jan. 3 and charged him with six counts of capital murder.
Newsome and Vaughn are being charged with the murders of Kristhian Canales, 49, of Kissimmee, Florida and Anthony L. Rodriguez, 30, of Lakeland, Florida.
“At this time, we believe the murders are in some form related to a drug trade,” Walker said. "Neither victim had any ties to the Wiregrass area, other than just a couple of acquaintances in the area.”
On Jan. 3, Dale County E911 received a call in reference to two male subjects found unresponsive on County Road 123 in Ozark.
According to Walker, both victims suffered fatal gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead on the scene.
Both suspects are in the Dale County Jail with no bond.
