Police arrested a Slocomb man Sunday after an officer witnessed the man urinating on a motel's sidewalks located in the 2800 block of Ross Clark Circle.
Dexter Brian Davis, 39, is charged with public intoxication and public lewdness, both are misdemeanor charges.
“An officer responding in the area to an unrelated call witnessed Mr. Davis urinating on the motel sidewalks,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “As the officer made contact with Mr. Davis, it determined he was under the influence.”
Davis was released from the Dothan City Jail on a signature bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.