ENTERPRISE – Police have made an arrest in Wednesday’s burglary of the Ouida Street Coin Laundry.

Christopher Lee Murphy, 27, of Level Plains, was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary.

Officers responded to  903 N. Ouida St. at 7:30 a.m. and were informed the suspect had fled on foot.

Enterprise Lt. Billy Haglund said detectives located Murphy Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Murphy is also charged with a probation violation out of Dale County.

Murphy is in the Dale County Jail with no bond.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments