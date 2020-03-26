ENTERPRISE – Police have made an arrest in Wednesday’s burglary of the Ouida Street Coin Laundry.
Christopher Lee Murphy, 27, of Level Plains, was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary.
Officers responded to 903 N. Ouida St. at 7:30 a.m. and were informed the suspect had fled on foot.
Enterprise Lt. Billy Haglund said detectives located Murphy Wednesday at 1 p.m.
Murphy is also charged with a probation violation out of Dale County.
Murphy is in the Dale County Jail with no bond.
