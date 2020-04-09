ANDALUSIA – Police made an arrest Wednesday in connection to Sunday’s multiple vehicle break-ins on River Falls Street.
Micah Brian Myrick is charged with four counts of burglary and four counts of theft of property.
According to police, investigators received information that led to identifying Myrick as the suspect. During Myrick’s interview with officers, he confessed to committing the crimes.
Myrick was transported to the Covington County Jail.
