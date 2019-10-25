Dothan Police have charged two men in connection with one of three different shootings in less than 24 hours; leaving two victims dead and one hospitalized.
The third shooting occurred on Woodham Road just off Headland Avenue in Dothan at about 10:20 p.m. Thursday.
“The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Rodney Caliste,” Glover said. “At this time we believe Mr. Caliste was shot one time to the head area.”
According to law enforcement, Caliste was shot outside his home near his driveway. A person who was allegedly inside the home when the shooting occurred was interviewed by investigators, and later determined not to be a suspect.
Caliste's murder follows two other apparently unrelated shootings in the city.
The first shooting occurred near the intersection of North Edgewood Drive and West Powell Street Thursday morning. Police arrested two local men Friday afternoon in connection to that shooting.
Michael Jones, 26, of Ashford, and Calvin Bivens, 29, of Dothan are each charged with first-degree robbery and attempted murder.
“When the call originally came in, it was reported as a motor vehicle accident,” said Dothan Police Capt. Will Glover. “It was determined once officers arrived just after 2:40 a.m. it was actually an assault call. The victim had been shot once under the left arm area, and the bullet traveled through his chest. It appears the victim realized he was being robbed, and tried to block the bullet.”
The victim is identified as Andrew Strange of Indiana. Strange is hospitalized.
Police believe Strange was traveling through town, and say the shooting could be related to a bad drug deal.
At around 2 p.m., officers were called to the 1200 block of Greenwood Drive by a report of another shooting.
“During the investigation witnesses informed investigators the victim and several other people were outside sitting around a table talking, when a male wearing a Halloween mask and orange clothing appeared from behind a privacy fence, and fatally shot 25-year-old Bernard Bryant,” Glover said.
According to Glover, the bullet struck Bryant under the armpit area, and the bullet traveled into the chest area, killing him.
Glover said the shootings are not related.
“We are still investigating all three cases, and we are continuing our search for the suspects,” Glover said.
Anyone with any information regarding the shootings is asked to call the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000.
