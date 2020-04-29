TROY – Video surveillance leads to arrest of a two residential burglary suspects who allegedly broke into a home Tuesday on Brookwood Drive.
Dezarae Lashay Wiggins, 30, of Brundidge, and Shasta Lee Brewer, 38, of Troy, were charged with three counts of third-degree burglary.
According to police, two concerned citizens observed two suspicious subjects walking from a neighbor’s carport carrying items.
Officers made contact with the homeowner, who was unaware that property had been taken from that residence. Officers made a quick review of security camera footage of the residence, which provided officers with the suspects’ description and their vehicle’s description.
According to Chief Randall Barr, within the hour officers located the 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis along with the two female suspects. Officers also recovered property taken from three different residences located in the neighborhood.
Wiggins is in the Pike County Jail on bonds totaling $15,000. Brewer is in the Pike County Jail on bonds totaling $7,500.
