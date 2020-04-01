A Dothan man was arrested Tuesday after police say he was passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle on Headland Avenue with a loaded handgun visible in his passenger seat.
Rashad Malik Spencer Jr., 23, was arrested Tuesday and charged with person forbidden to possess pistol.
According to police, Spencer was previously convicted on an assault charge, and Alabama law forbids him to possess a firearm.
“An officer in the area of the 1600 block of Headland Avenue spotted Mr. Spencer in the driver seat of the vehicle and it appeared he was passed out,” said Dothan Lt. Doug Magill. “As the officer approached the vehicle he not only realized Smith was passed out, but the officer noticed a 9mm Glock handgun in the front passenger seat. The gun was loaded.”
Spencer was booked in the Houston County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
