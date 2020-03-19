A fugitive wanted for rape and sexual abuse in Autauga County has been captured.
Allen Dale Stromberg, 43, was arrested by U.S. Marshals with the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Thursday afternoon. He is being transported to Autauga County on charges of first-degree rape and sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12, and will be held on a $90,000 bond.
Dothan police were notified Wednesday by the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office that Stromberg could be in Dothan area.
