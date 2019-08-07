An Albertville woman is arrested after police officers say they saw her walking from her vehicle back to her motel room naked from the waist down.
Rebecca Nicole Hendrix, 32, of Albertville was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 6, and is charged with exposure or lewd act in public, which is a misdemeanor crime.
“Officers were addressing an unrelated incident at the Dothan Motel 6 when Hendrix allegedly walked from her vehicle to her motel room, naked from the waist down,” Dothan Police Sgt. Ronald Hall said.
Hendrix was arrested and booked into the Dothan City Jail on a misdemeanor charge.
