An Albertville woman is arrested after police officers say they saw her walking from her vehicle back to her motel room naked from the waist down.

Rebecca Nicole Hendrix, 32, of Albertville was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 6, and is charged with exposure or lewd act in public, which is a misdemeanor crime.

“Officers were addressing an unrelated incident at the Dothan Motel 6 when Hendrix allegedly walked from her vehicle to her motel room, naked from the waist down,” Dothan Police Sgt. Ronald Hall said.

Hendrix was arrested and booked into the Dothan City Jail on a misdemeanor charge.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Follow Michele Forehand on Twitter @micheleforehan1

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments