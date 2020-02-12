Police continue to investigate stabbing that left two injured

Dothan Police investigators are continuing to investigate a Monday night stabbing on East Savannah Street that left two people injured.
“We have two subjects receiving medical treatment at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “Following the incident, both subjects involved in the incident were too intoxicated to undergo the interviewing process Monday night.”
Police are receiving conflicting stories from parties involved, Magill said.
“After both subjects are interviewed and the investigation is complete, we hope to have an arrest made soon,” Magill said.
