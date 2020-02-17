Police continue to investigate weekend shooting that injured one

A shooting early Saturday morning sent one victim to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.
According to police, it appears the victim was shot near downtown Dothan but was able to walk to a nearby Dollar General where the clerk called 911.
Police are questioning witnesses at this time, but no arrests have been made.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Saturday's shooting comes just days after one man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon on Williams Drive.
