On Wednesday, several ducks and geese were strolling through the Northside subdivision, visiting residents' yards or walking around Emerald Lake while police work with multiple agencies to determine what lead to the death of 13 ducks and geese at the lake recently.
“This investigation is going to take some time,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “We are working with multiple wildlife agencies to see what might have caused the ducks and geese to pass away.”
No additional dead waterfowl had been reported as of Wednesday morning.
“Tuesday, there were three ducks that did seem to be a little sick, causing concern and residents were worried those ducks may also pass,” Owens said. “But, thankfully no additional deaths have been reported at this time.”
Dothan Police received multiple calls from residents residing in the neighborhood about several dead ducks and geese found near the lake Tuesday.
According to Owens, the dead birds were in different stages of decomposition.
“Some of the animals looked to have passed recently, while others looked as if they passed maybe a week or so ago,” Owens said. “Right now, we are trying to see what wildlife agencies can assist us with this incident. We have to be very careful with these animals. One breed of ducks that resides at the lake is known as Muscovy ducks, and these ducks just can’t be relocated anywhere due to safety issues associated with their habitat.”
Several residents believe the ducks may have been poisoned.
“We have some residents believe the animals were poisoned, but the water in the lake has been tested in the past, and no chemicals were found in the water,” Owens said.
Owens urges residents of the subdivision to keep an eye out for any suspicious activity.
“If they notice anyone or anything suspicious around the lake area, give us a call,” Owens said. “The residents in the subdivision treat this ducks and geese like they are pets. So, if they see something concerning, they should give us a call.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.