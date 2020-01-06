Police continue to probe shooting at Dothan movie theater

Investigation continues into Saturday night shooting that injured one juvenile

A Saturday night drive-by shooting at AMC Classic Pavilion 12 left one juvenile suffering from minor injuries.

Just after 11 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the movie theater, located on US 231 in north Dothan.

“The last movie had just let out and a group of juveniles were standing outside the movie theater to the right of building,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “At this time we are being told a blue SUV traveled through the area and began shooting toward to the juveniles, standing outside the building. One juvenile was injured.”

The youth received minor injuries to his lower left ankle during the shooting.

“Right now we are investigating this shooting and we hope to have a more detailed description of the vehicle soon,” Magill said.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting should call the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments