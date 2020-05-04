OZARK - Police continue to search for a suspect wanted in the April 22 robbery at the Marathon Gas Station.
Police are seeking information regarding the whereabouts of Billy Reynolds, 56, of Ozark.
According to Police Chief Marlos Walker, Reynolds was identified at the potential suspect by store surveillance video and multiple witnesses.
Investigators believe it was Reynolds who entered the business and took multiple items of merchandise by force, and shoved one employee to the ground before fleeing the store on foot.
Anyone with any information regarding Reynolds' location is asked to call the Ozark Police Department at 334-774-5111.
Reynolds is facing a charge of third-degree robbery.
