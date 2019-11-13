Dothan Police investigators believe they may have a possible person of interest in Tuesday’s robbery at Southeast Health.
Police say a Southeast Health worker was making her way from the employee parking lot to the hospital when a male approached the victim, pulling a gun on her, and taking her purse.
“We are currently reviewing the video surveillance provided to us by the hospital, and the video shows the suspect riding a bicycle, then getting off the bicycle, and walking around the area for several minutes,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill.
Police believe the suspect could have been walking in the area looking for a potential victim.
Magill said the victim reported no major injuries.
The victim, Courtney Helms, believes the suspect was after more than just her purse.
Helms said, as she walked to the hospital to report for work, she saw the suspect riding a bike down the middle of the road.
“I did turn and glance over my shoulder because I am suspicious of everyone,” Helms said. “I saw him pull over at a wooded lot, and he took steps to go into woods. I never stopped walking, but I did turn back around. I admit he looked suspicious, but I blew it off. It was no time at all after I turned back around that I saw a shadow coming up real fast behind me. He grabbed my hoodie and yanked me back. I tried to fight free, but during our struggling I fell to the street.”
Helms believes the man could have taken her purse at any time.
He kept pulling on my arm and jacket yelling at me to come with him, and get up or he would shoot me. He did have a gun pointed at me, she said.
Helms believes if she had followed the suspect’s orders, she would have been shot, raped, or killed. She said she believes the man just took the purse because the situation was taking too much time.
Helms said the struggle was not to prevent the suspect from taking her purse. She would have given her purse to the suspect at any time. The struggle was over preventing the suspect from harming her.
“This case is still under investigation,” Magill said. “We have leads we are working, and additional video provided by the hospital will be reviewed.”
Once the suspect is apprehended, he will be charged with first-degree robbery, Magill said.
