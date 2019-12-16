Police: Man forces acquaintance to participate in sex acts

Norman Anderson

 Houston County Jail

A Dothan man is facing rape charges after police say he forced an acquaintance to participate in sex acts after the victim said no.

Norman K. Anderson, 60, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree rape for a crime that occurred on Oct.17.

“After the alleged crime occurred in the 200 block of Morning Glory Lane, the victim reported the crime to law enforcement and provided evidence,” said Dothan police Lt. Doug Magill. “A warrant was issued for Anderson’s arrest, and he was taken into custody Friday.”

Anderson is out of jail on a $60,000 bond.

