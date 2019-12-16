A Dothan man has been charged with theft after police say he stole 11 cellphones from the Dothan Northside Walmart.
Nautica Fabiyon Neal, 20, is charged with first-degree theft of property.
According to law enforcement on Oct. 11, Neal entered the retail store and allegedly stole 11 cellphones carrying a value of $9,093.
“According to the retailer’s loss prevention department, and store employees, Mr. Neal was positively identified as the suspect. A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody Friday,” Dothan police Lt. Doug Magill said.
Neal is out of jail on a $30,000 bond.
