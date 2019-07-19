construction worker generic
Members of Georgia law enforcement pose as construction workers earlier this week to catch drivers violating Georgia’s hands-free law.

According to Sydney Melton with the Cobb County Police Department, officers were looking for direct violations such as playing on social media and texting on their phone.

Under the hands-free law in Georgia, a phone mounted on your dashboard or windshield is OK, but you can’t hold it in your hand. Earbuds are legal, as long as you only wear one.

According to Cobb County police, more than 60 tickets were handed out during the three-hour operation.

