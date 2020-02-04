dot generic police lights.jpg

OZARK - An Ozark woman was killed Monday evening while attempting to cross a busy intersection.

According to Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker, Beverly Miles, 68, was struck by a vehicle in the area of Highway 231 and Claybank Avenue while she was walking home. During the investigation, it was learned she was hit more than once.

Dale County E911 received multiple calls in reference to a person being struck by a motor vehicle around 6:05 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by the Dale County coroner. Multiple witnesses were able to confirm the chain of events leading to the death.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim,” Walker said.

