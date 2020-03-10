A Dothan man arrested in Monday’s armed robbery at the Montgomery Highway Piggly Wiggly has been identified.
Ellis Gibson, 53, is charged with first-degree robbery and third-degree robbery.
According to Dothan police, Gibson entered the grocery store Monday afternoon and allegedly attempted to shoplift alcohol.
“As the store manager approached Gibson, Gibson attempted to cut the manger with a knife, but missed,” said Dothan Lt. Doug Magill. “Gibson then kicked the manager injuring his leg. He attempted to flee the store, but employees were able to restrain Gibson by gunpoint until law enforcement arrived.”
The manager was treated for minor injuries.
Magill said during the investigation Gibson was also identified as the suspect in a Sunday robbery that occurred in the 400 block of Headland Avenue.
“On Sunday, Gibson attempted to rob a female victim in a wheelchair,” Magill said. “The victim did not have anything in her possession at the time Gibson tried to rob her.”
Gibson is currently in the Houston County Jail with no bond.
