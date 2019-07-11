Police say a Dothan duo is arrested after complaints were received regarding the couple having sexual intentions in the parking lot of a local church located in the 900 block of West Main Street, Wednesday.
Shane Mclin, 43, of Dothan, and Ellen Lindsea Duncan, 23, of Dothan, were arrested June 10 and are charged with indecent exposure.
Police say they received complaints about a couple being nude possibly engaged in sexual relations in the church parking lot.
When officers arrived, both Mclin and Duncan were in various stages of dress, said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins.
McLin and Duncan were both charged with a misdemeanor crime.
