Dothan Police have detained a suspect who led officers from multiple agencies on a chase that ended near Dothan's Adventureland Monday afternoon.
The suspect abandoned a stolen car and fled on foot, Police Chief Steve Parrish said.
No arrest has been made.
The vehicle had been stolen out of Dale County, Sheriff Donald Valenza said.
