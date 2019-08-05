Dothan Police have detained a suspect who led officers from multiple agencies on a chase that ended near Dothan's Adventureland Monday afternoon.

The suspect abandoned a stolen car and fled on foot, Police Chief Steve Parrish said.

No arrest has been made.

The vehicle had been stolen out of Dale County, Sheriff Donald Valenza said.

