Police investigate death of one-year-old baby

BONIFAY, Florida – Law enforcement, the Florida Department of Children and Families, and the 14th Judicial Circuit Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating a death of a one-year-old child.
Bonifay police responded to a missing child call Tuesday on South Oklahoma Street.
According to police, the child was found outside lying in rain water more than a foot deep.
Office began CPR and requested EMS to the scene. The child was transported to Doctor’s Memorial Hospital. The child was pronounced dead at 11:13 a.m.
An autopsy will be conducted in Panama City, Florida.
No names are being released at this time.
