Dothan police are investigating multiple complaints of fraud on several All-In Credit Union customers’ accounts.
“We are currently investigating multiple reports involving fraudulent activity involving All-In Credit Union customers,” Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill said. “We have reports of two ATM skimmers throughout the Wiregrass area that have affected customers in Enterprise, Dothan, and DeFuniak Springs, Florida. We do anticipate receiving additional reports from customers.”
Magill could not confirm the exact number of complaints or the amount of unauthorized funds deducted from customers’ accounts.
“Right now we are in the early stages of the investigation,” Magill said. “I hope to have more information available Tuesday.”
"We are working with law enforcement to apprehend the suspects who are responsible for this criminal activity,” said Kathy Scarbrough , vice-president of marketing for All-In Credit Union. “We have not had any data breaches or compromised. If any of our customers have had any fraudulent activities, please bring it to our attention. Also, a replacement card can be issued at a majority of our branches.”
According to Scarbrough, most of the fraudulent activity is being reported in Enterprise and Dothan.
Magill provides a few tips to avoid becoming a victim to fraudulent bank activity.
“Keep your financial institution information secret,” Magill said. “Check your accounts periodically for any fraudulent activity. If any fraudulent activity is noticed, contact your banking institution and your local law enforcement agency right away to file a report.”
According to Magill those responsible for the fraudulent activity could be charged with fraudulent use of a credit card and/or identity theft.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.