HEADLAND – Police are investigating the discovery of a dead woman Sunday who had been stabbed multiple times at a local apartment complex.
The Headland Police Department and the Henry County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate what they believe is a homicide that occurred at Greentree Apartments after residents notified police about a neighbor's well-being.
According to Headland Police Chief Mark Jones, several residents were worried about a neighbor they had not seen in sometime, and a foul odor was reported coming from that individual’s apartment. The victim's name has not been released.
Investigators are currently following up on multiple leads.
“Officers arrived on scene to find a female victim in her early twenties, stabbed to death in her apartment,” Jones said. “At this time, it appears the victim was stabbed multiple times. We believe at this time, the victim had been dead for three to four days. Additional testing will be conducted, due to the condition of the body.”
Police are currently trying to notify the next-of-kin.
Anyone with any information regarding the homicide is asked to call the Headland Police Department at 334-693-2222.
