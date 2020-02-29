ENTERPRISE — Police here are investigating a shooting that occurred during an argument between occupants of two vehicles in the drive-thru line at the McDonald’s at 652 Boll Weevil Circle.
During the argument, which happened about 5:30 p.m. Friday, a white woman wearing a red shirt and bluejeans fired a single shot into the victim’s vehicle.
At the same time, a white man in the female suspect’s vehicle brandished a rifle at the victim.
The suspects fled immediately after the shooting in a tan Lincoln Town Car.
The victim was not injured.
The Enterprise Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is asking anyone with additional information about the shooting to call 334-347-2222 or leave a tip at www.enterprisepd.com.
