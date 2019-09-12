Dollar General shooting

Investigators look over the scene of a shooting at the Dollar General on West Selma Street on Thursday night.

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

Investigators were questioning witnesses and gathering information at the scene of a shooting at the Dollar General on West Selma Street in Dothan on Thursday night.

Two people got into a disagreement about 5:30 p.m., shots were fired, and one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police were looking for a suspect who fled the scene.

