Investigators were questioning witnesses and gathering information at the scene of a shooting at the Dollar General on West Selma Street in Dothan on Thursday night.
Two people got into a disagreement about 5:30 p.m., shots were fired, and one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
Police were looking for a suspect who fled the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.