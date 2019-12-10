A Dothan man was arrested after police say he allegedly bit two police officers while officers responded to a disorderly/trespassing call Monday.
Steven Lawrence, 38, is charged with two counts of second-degree assault.
“Officers responded to a call in the 1300 block of West Main Street,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “Once officers arrived, a struggle broke out between Lawrence and the officers. During the struggle Lawrence assaulted and bit both officers.”
The officers were treated at Southeast Health and released.
Lawrence is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
