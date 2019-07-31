A Dothan police officer was dragged by a suspect’s vehicle as the suspect attempted to drive-off during a traffic stop just before midnight Tuesday, July 30.
Terrence Lee Wright, 28, of Dothan, is charged with first-degree possession of marijuana, third-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree assault of an officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wright was charged with criminal trespassing because the incident occurred on public housing property from which Wright had been banned.
According to Dothan Police Lt. Will Glover, as officers approached the vehicle allegedly driven by Wright for a traffic violation, officers smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
“As officers addressed the smell of drugs with the suspect, he attempted to drive off, dragging an officer approximately 10 feet,” Glover said. “The officer reported no injuries.”
Wright was apprehended and booked in the Houston County Jail on bonds totaling $11,500.
