The Sneads, Florida, Police Department has joined the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” initiative to get drunk drivers off the road to help save lives.
The campaign will continue through Sept. 2.
“During this campaign, law enforcement will show zero tolerance for drinking and driving,” Sneads Police Chief Michael Miller said.
In 2017’s Labor Day holiday period, there were 376 crash fatalities nationwide. Forty-four percent of those fatalities involved drivers who had been driving with a .01-plus blood alcohol concentration (BAC). Among the drivers between the ages of 18 and 34 who were killed in crashes over the 2017 Labor Day holiday period, 42 percent was drunk with a BAC of .08 or higher.
“Labor Day should be a time for friends and family to come together to enjoy the last days of summer,” Miller said. “We need commitment from our community members that they’ll keep the streets free of drunk drivers so that everyone can have a safe holiday. This campaign is to get the message out that drunk driving is illegal and it takes lives. Help put an end to this senseless behavior.”
