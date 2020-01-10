Police pursuit leads to two schools being placed on high security

PONCE de LEON, Florida – The Holmes County School District placed Ponce de Leon High School and Ponce de Leon Elementary School on high security Friday morning due to a police pursuit.
The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Mitchell David Holland, 35, of Panama City.
According to investigators, Holland approached a home on Ponce de Leon Springs Road where an altercation began between Holland and the residents. Holland attempted to stab the residents.
“Holland fled the scene on foot in the director of Mayo Road,” said Holmes County Public Information Officer Carol Wyatt. “He is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches and he was last seen wearing a black leather jacket.”
No additional information is available at this time. Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Holland is asked to call the Homes County Sheriff’s Office at 850-547-3681.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.