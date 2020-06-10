A Dothan woman faces domestic violence charges after police say she caused bodily harm to an acquaintance.
Crystal Marie Fulford, 29, was arrested Tuesday and charged with third-degree domestic violence.
“Officers responded to domestic call in the 1800 block of Citadel Avenue Tuesday,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “During the interview process it was determined Fulford allegedly scratched the victim causing bodily injury.”
According to Owens, Fulford has three or more previous domestic violence arrests. She and the victim are involved in a domestic relationship.
Fulford being a habitual offender, she is being charged with felony.
