Police at Dothan Prep

 BY MICHELE W. FOREHAND mwatson@dothaneagle.com

Multiple Dothan Police units responded to a student fight that got out of control at Dothan Prepatory Academy Friday morning, according to law enforcement on the scene. The additional officers were called to the scene as a precautionary measure. No injuries were reported and classes were resumed, officials said. 

