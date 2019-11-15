Multiple Dothan Police units responded to a student fight that got out of control at Dothan Prepatory Academy Friday morning, according to law enforcement on the scene. The additional officers were called to the scene as a precautionary measure. No injuries were reported and classes were resumed, officials said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.