Police respond to report of person shot; person shot burglary suspect

TROY - The victim in a reported shooting Thursday turned out to be a suspect in a recent burglary.
Troy police obtained a warrant for Ezedrick Dion Merritt, who will be taken into custody upon his release from the hospital.
According to Troy Police Chief Randall Barr, officers responded to a report of a person shot on Pike County Road 1177. When officers arrived, they found a male subject in his mid-twenties suffering from a single gunshot wound. The subject was treated on the scene and transported to a Montgomery Hospital for further treatment.
An investigation determined the victim was actually a suspect in a burglary that occurred just minutes earlier in the area.
Barr said the suspect was confronted by the homeowner during the burglary and shots were fired by the homeowner. One round struck Merritt, whose injuries are not life-threatening.
Officers recovered a backpack containing firearms along with other items taken during the burglary.
The case is still under investigation by the Troy police and the Pike County District Attorney’s Office.
The homeowner has not been charged at this time. This case will be presented to a Pike County grand jury.
