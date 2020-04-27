A Dothan man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly tried to strangle his girlfriend when she threatened to leave him.

Rodrielle Trashuan Holder, 25, of Dothan, is charged with assault-domestic violence by strangulation.

According to police, the incident occurred in the 800 block of Monroe Street.

“During the investigation it was determined Holder had been out with his friends and when he came home, the victim informed Holder she no longer wished to be with him,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “Holder then allegedly pushed the victim onto the couch and placed his hands around her neck and began to strangle the victim.”

Holder was booked in the Houston County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

