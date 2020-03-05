OPP – Police are searching for shooting suspect wanted on assault warrants. A $5,000 reward is being offered.

Police are searching for Jacob Charles Lee, 18, of Opp. Lee is wanted in connection with a March 4 shooting in the 700 block of Virginia Avenue that injured one.

According to police, Lee is charged with second-degree assault.

Wednesday officers responded to a call regarding a person being shot. Officers arrived to find a 31-year-old male suffering from a single gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Lee fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Lee is asked to call the Opp Police Department at 334-493-4511 or 334-215-7867.

