Police search for armed robbery suspects

TROY – Police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection to a robbery that occurred at the Dollar General in the 700 block of U.S. 29 North Wednesday.
According to police, the robbery occurred at 9 p.m. Two male suspects entered the two armed with handguns and demanded money from the clerk.
Troy Police Chief Randall Barr said the suspects fled the scene with an undetermined amount of cash. The clerk was not injured.
Police believe the suspects ran to a vehicle that was parked on the side of U.S. Highway 29 just north of the store. The vehicle left traveling northbound.
Anyone with any information regarding the two unknown suspects are asked to call the Troy Police Department at 334-566-5555.
