Dothan police are on the lookout for a suspected sex offender wanted in Autauga County.
Local law enforcement was notified Wednesday by the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office that Allen Dale Stromberg, 43, who is charged with first-degree rape and sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12, could be in Dothan area.
Stromberg may be looking for employment related to truck driving or heavy equipment operation.
Stromberg is described as being 6 foot, 3 inches tall, weighing 205 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.
“After our department received information from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, we passed this information to all divisions,” said Dothan Lt. Doug Magill. “Each division is aware of the active BOLO on Mr. Stromberg and each division will check all leads regarding his whereabouts if any are reported in the area. Our number one goal is to make sure our citizens are safe.”
Autauga County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday morning Stromberg’s whereabouts are still unknown. Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts should call the Autauga County Sheriff’s office at 334-361-2500. Anyone in Wiregrass area with any information regarding Stromberg’s whereabouts is asked to call the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000.
