Enterprise Police seek help from area residents in the search for a missing Enterprise woman.

Cynthia Lynn Kunis, 35, was last seen on July 4 when she left her residence. She is 5 feet tall, 120 pounds, with hazel eyes and blonde hair. She was wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Kunis may be travelling in a black 2003 Volkswagen Jetta with Alabama tag 19CR916.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Kunis is asked to call the Enterprise Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (334) 347-2222.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments