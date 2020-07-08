Enterprise Police seek help from area residents in the search for a missing Enterprise woman.
Cynthia Lynn Kunis, 35, was last seen on July 4 when she left her residence. She is 5 feet tall, 120 pounds, with hazel eyes and blonde hair. She was wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.
Kunis may be travelling in a black 2003 Volkswagen Jetta with Alabama tag 19CR916.
Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Kunis is asked to call the Enterprise Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (334) 347-2222.
