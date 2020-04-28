Andalusia Police are searching for a female wanted for questioning in a recent theft case investigation.
Investigators have identified Elizabeth Bailey Fox as a person of interest in the investigation.
According to police, Fox is only wanted for questioning at this time. She is described as a 24-year-old female, 5-foot, 3 inches in height, and weighing approximately 115 pounds.
Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Fox is asked to call Investigator Zak Wallace at 334-222-1155 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).
Tips received may lead to a Cash Reward up to $5,000.
