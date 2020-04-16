Police are currently searching for an unknown suspect in a theft case that occurred on March 21.

According to police, the suspect entered a business located in the 2700 block of Ross Clark Circle and picked up a bottle of liquor from the store shelf, as well as an employee’s cell phone that was lying on the shelf.

The suspect purchased his liquor, but left the business with the employee’s phone, which had been placed on the shelf while the worker was restocking the store.

The business’ video surveillance cameras captured the suspect’s activity in the store.

Anyone with any information regarding the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call the Dothan Police Department at (334) 615-3000 or the tip line at 334-793-7000.

The Dothan Police Department will  guard the identities of all those who wish to help anonymously.

