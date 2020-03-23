Police search for suspect in stabbing; serious injuries reported
TROY — Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a Sunday stabbing that occurred in the 800 block of North Three Notch Street.

Officers responding to a call found a 36-year-old male victim with multiple stab wounds. Officers provided first aid until medics with the Troy Fire Department arrived on scene.

“The victim was transported to Troy Regional Medical Center by Haynes Ambulance,” said Chief Randall Barr. “The victim was then transported to a Montgomery Hospital by Haynes Life Flight. At this time the victim is listed with serious injuries.”

No further information is available.

Barr urges anyone with any information regarding the case to call the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500.

