Dothan police officers and investigators responded to the area of Murphy Mill Road Tuesday morning regarding a suspect in a vehicle theft.
According to Dothan Police Sgt. Jason Akins, the suspect is a bald, white male with a slender build wearing a blue t-shirt and blue jeans.
“The suspect was last seen in the woodline on Riveredge Parkway near John D. Odom Road,” Adkins said.
Multiple stolen items have been recovered.
“All I can say at this time is we have a stolen vehicle and several stolen trailers to include lawn trailers and enclosed trailers,” Adkins said. “A complete list of stolen items is not available at this time.”
Adkins urges area residents to call the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000 if they see anyone matching the suspect’s description.
