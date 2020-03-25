Police turn to community for assistance in burglary investigation
Enterprise Police

The Enterprise Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an unknown man, who is a person of interest in a burglary investigation.

Anyone with any information about his identify is asked to call the Enterprise Police Department at 334-347-2222.

