Dothan police seized more than five pounds of methamphetamine, resulting in one arrest on drug charges.
Jordan Skylar Thompson, 28, of Dothan, is charged with drug trafficking-methamphetamine, unlawful possession of controlled substance-synthetic marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with physical evidence.
A search warrant was executed in the 1400 block of East Selma Street, bringing an extensive investigation into methamphetamines being sold throughout Dothan and Houston County to an end, police said.
Officers seized approximately 2.5 kilograms (5.5 pounds) of methamphetamine, with a street value of $200,000.
Officers also seized a small amount of synthetic marijuana, paraphernalia used for drug trade, and a handgun.
A bond has not been set at this time.
