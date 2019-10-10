ENTERPRISE—Enterprise police seized a large amount of drugs while executing a search warrant at a local business in the 100 block of South Main Street Tuesday.

Detectives recovered 1.5 pounds of marijuana, more than 100 vials of THC concentrate, more than 28 grams of liquid MDMA, and drug paraphernalia, said Enterprise Police Lt. Billy Haglund.

Frank Haden Smith, 31, of Enterprise is charged with drug trafficking, possession of first-degree marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Smith is out of jail on bonds totaling $17,500.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Follow Michele Forehand on Twitter @micheleforehan1

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments