ENTERPRISE—Enterprise police seized a large amount of drugs while executing a search warrant at a local business in the 100 block of South Main Street Tuesday.
Detectives recovered 1.5 pounds of marijuana, more than 100 vials of THC concentrate, more than 28 grams of liquid MDMA, and drug paraphernalia, said Enterprise Police Lt. Billy Haglund.
Frank Haden Smith, 31, of Enterprise is charged with drug trafficking, possession of first-degree marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Smith is out of jail on bonds totaling $17,500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.