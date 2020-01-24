Police continue to investigate Elba shooting that left one dead
Metro Creative Graphics

ELBA – Two arrests have been made while law enforcement continue to investigate the Jan. 16 shooting  that left Donta Jaquan Rogers, 26, dead.

Jonathan Corell Lawrence, Rogers’ father, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree robbery. Also arrested was Yatchauntaneeyah Henderson. Henderson, also a relative of Rogers, is also charged with first-degree robbery.

According to Elba police, an alleged robbery occurred just hours before Rogers’ murder occurred. During the investigation, it was determined Rogers was also a participant in the robbery.

Elba police were notified Jan. 16 of a shooting victim suffering from wounds at a residence in the 600 block of Putnam Street. The victim was transported via ambulance to Medical Center Enterprise and later to Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery, where Rogers later died.

Elba police urge anyone with any information to call 334-897-2555, or a local law enforcement agency.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments