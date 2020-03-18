A Dothan man found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon after an apparent domestic dispute may have held sovereign citizen ideals, police say.
A person with sovereign citizen ideals believe he or she, not judges, juries, law enforcement, or elected officials, get to decide which laws to obey and which to ignore.
Bess was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon after an apparent domestic dispute in which his wife was shot two or three times in the back on Due West Circle.
“This case is still under investigation at this time,” Magill said. “However, initial results are showing the couple was involved in a verbal altercation when Bess pulled a gun out at his wife, and as she tried to run away he pulled the trigger as she ran.”
Officers arrived at the scene at 101 Due West Circle to find the female victim outside, where she was shot, said Dothan Police Chief Steven Parrish. Her husband, Greg Bess, was in the residence. The shooting victim was transported to a local hospital, where she underwent surgery. She remains in critical condition, police say.
Officers used gas and flash bombs in an attempt to flush Bess out of the home with no success, Parrish said. Once police entered the house, they found Bess dead from a gunshot wound.
There was one witness to the incident, Parrish said.
During the incident, law enforcement surrounded the residence and at least one drone was used to search the area.
The Dothan Police Department’s SRT Team and Hostage Team were on the scene in addition to the Houston County Drone Aerial Team, members of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Dothan Fire Department.
