A Houston County judge rescheduled a preliminary hearing for Jan. 10 for a Wiregrass area firefighter facing multiple sex crime charges, including rape.
Steven Todd Hallford, 50, of Dothan, is charged with two counts of first-degree rape and four counts of first-degree sodomy. He is accused of committing multiple sex crimes against a 57-year-old female victim confined to a wheelchair, according to police.
Hallford, a former Dothan Fire Department employee of more than 20 years, was arrested while on duty with the Slocomb Fire/Resecue Department in October. He was not employed with the Dothan Fire Department at the time the alleged crimes were reported. He is also a former firefighter/paramedic with the Headland Fire/Rescue Department.
According to police, Hallford and the alleged victim live in the same area at Pointe South Trailer Park and Hallford knows the victim.
“The victim placed an emergency medical call saying she fell out of her wheelchair,” said Dothan police Capt. Will Glover. “An officer responded along with fire/rescue to the scene. Once the victim was medically checked out, the victim then confided in the officer and reported the sexual crimes. The victim said she had been sexually assaulted several times over the past year.”
Hallford is out of jail on a $150,000 bond.
